Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

This week was full of activity on the House floor as we heard and passed many bills out of the House. Altogether we have passed 179 bills to the Senate for consideration so far. I wanted to give you all an update. Including where my legislation is currently at in the process, as well as discuss a few bills I have co-authored.

HB 2476, a bill that I authored which exempts from sales tax any transfer of a motor vehicle to a person who is a resident of Oklahoma, has been honorably discharged from active service in any branch of the Armed Forces of the United States or Oklahoma National Guard, and has been certified by the United State Department of Veterans Affairs to have a permanent, 100-percent disability sustained through military action or resulting from disease contracted while in active service, passed the House unanimously with a vote of 88-0 and will now move to the Senate.

In addition to the bills that I have had the privilege of authoring, a number of pieces on which I am a co-author passed the House this week.