Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

This week was full of activity on the House floor as we heard and passed many bills out of the House. Altogether we have passed 179 bills to the Senate for consideration so far. I wanted to give you all an update. Including where my legislation is currently at in the process, as well as discuss a few bills I have co-authored.
HB 2476, a bill that I authored which exempts from sales tax any transfer of a motor vehicle to a person who is a resident of Oklahoma, has been honorably discharged from active service in any branch of the Armed Forces of the United States or Oklahoma National Guard, and has been certified by the United State Department of Veterans Affairs to have a permanent, 100-percent disability sustained through military action or resulting from disease contracted while in active service, passed the House unanimously with a vote of 88-0 and will now move to the Senate.
In addition to the bills that I have had the privilege of authoring, a number of pieces on which I am a co-author passed the House this week.
HB 1236, a bill that provides for the Oklahoma legislature to review presidential executive orders and federal actions to determine their constitutionality, passed the House 79-18. HB 1904, a bill requiring any physician performing an abortion to be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, passed by a vote of 80-19. HB 2085 passed 81-19 and provides for the national motto of “In God We Trust” to be placed on all state buildings in Oklahoma. Finally, HB 2648, the “Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act,” passed 80-18. This bill prohibits the government closure of places of worship during emergencies. All of these pieces of legislation were voted on along party lines, and I’m proud to have co-authored the bills. They will all be heard by the Senate in the coming weeks.
As we continue to discuss policy and consider legislation next week, I encourage my constituents in District 36 to contact my office with questions, comments or concerns at (405) 557-7322. You can view upcoming legislation on the House floor agenda on the Oklahoma House website. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.