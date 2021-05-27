Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

We are now another week closer to the end of the legislative session and this week the legislature was focused on coming to agreements in our Conference Committees. Many of the bills discussed were related to our state budget.
Since the recent news of a cease-fire in Israel I would like to start by noting that last Friday I was happy to join 61 other colleagues of mine in supporting House Resolution 1037. HR 1037 was a resolution written condemning Hamas terror attacks against Israel and making the House's stance clear that, "We stand today united in our support of Israel and the Jewish people and bless them, and we pray for the peace of Jerusalem."
One important piece of legislation the house passed this week was SB 1080, which modified the Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act. This will modify the tax credit from $1,000 to a maximum of $2,800 for single individuals and from $2,000 to a maximum of $5,600 for married individuals filing jointly. The measure allows suspended tax credits to be used the next immediate tax year. It also adds additional public school investment which would increase by a range between $23,125,000 and $27,500,000.
Additionally, two pieces of legislation that I co-authored passed the house this week.
The first was HB 1236 which came back to the house with Amendments from the Senate. HB 1236 now creates a state reserved powers protection unit within the Attorney General’s office that will monitor and evaluate any action by the federal government to determine if such actions are in violation of the Tenth Amendment. It states that the legislature may review any federal executive order, federal agency rule or federal legislative action to determine constitutionality. HB 1236 is now on the Governor’s desk.
This week I also co-authored House Resolution 1036. HR 1036 is a resolution relating to Licensed Child Care Centers and Homes. These Licensed Child Care Centers and Homes did not close during the pandemic. This resolution was written to thank these Centers for their dedication, financial sacrifice, and service to the State of Oklahoma during the past year and continuing into 2021.
I encourage my constituents in District 36 to contact my office with questions, comments or concerns at (405) 557-7322. You can view upcoming legislation on the House floor agenda on the Oklahoma House website.