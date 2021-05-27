Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

We are now another week closer to the end of the legislative session and this week the legislature was focused on coming to agreements in our Conference Committees. Many of the bills discussed were related to our state budget.

Since the recent news of a cease-fire in Israel I would like to start by noting that last Friday I was happy to join 61 other colleagues of mine in supporting House Resolution 1037. HR 1037 was a resolution written condemning Hamas terror attacks against Israel and making the House's stance clear that, "We stand today united in our support of Israel and the Jewish people and bless them, and we pray for the peace of Jerusalem."

One important piece of legislation the house passed this week was SB 1080, which modified the Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act. This will modify the tax credit from $1,000 to a maximum of $2,800 for single individuals and from $2,000 to a maximum of $5,600 for married individuals filing jointly. The measure allows suspended tax credits to be used the next immediate tax year. It also adds additional public school investment which would increase by a range between $23,125,000 and $27,500,000.

Additionally, two pieces of legislation that I co-authored passed the house this week.