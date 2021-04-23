Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

Senate Bill 585 passed by a vote of 56-25 and is on its way to the Governor. This bill defines habitual or willful neglect of duty as it relates to causes for removal of an individual from office, to include knowingly giving false testimony to a committee of either house of the Legislature; knowingly engaging in operations beyond the authority delegated to the agency served by or employing the officer; or repeatedly refusing to provide information to a committee, either house, or a member of the Legislature in a timely manner.

A bill I authored in the House creating the “Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act” passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday. Senate Bill 631 states that any federal, state, county or municipal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, policy or regulation ordering the buy-back, confiscation or surrender of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition from law-abiding citizens of this state shall be considered an infringement on the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and Article II, Section 26 of the Constitution of Oklahoma. SB 631 ensures that the State Legislature will protect the unalienable right of Oklahomans to keep and bear arms as guaranteed to them by the Second Amendment. Recent action and rhetoric from the federal government has shown just how important this bill really is. We have made it clear to the feds, in Oklahoma we will stand up for our constitutional right to bear arms. This bill has an emergency clause attached to it, so it will go into effect as soon as it is signed by Governor Stitt.