Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

It is the fourth week of session and this week saw multiple pieces of legislation transferring committees, moving through committees and being heard on the House floor. I wanted to highlight a few pieces of legislation that I got passed out of committee during the week.
I sponsored two bills that passed out of the Public Health Committee, HB 2595 and HB 1896. HB 2595 improves access to healthcare by modifying the amount of time a physical therapist is authorized to treat patients without a referral from a licensed health care practitioner and passed 9-1. HB 1896 creates the “Brain Death Standards Act.” The measure prohibits declaration of brain death by certain persons and provides rules prohibiting potentially significant conflicts of interest. The measure also allows for continuing medical education for physicians regarding the required standards governing determination of death. It passed by a vote of 10-0.
I also had two bills pass the Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee. HB1898 clarifies the reference to the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act as a stand-alone act as it appears in statute. The measure also clarifies that the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act of 2021 encompasses certain sections of the firearms statutes. It passed by a vote of 3-1. HB 2588 creates the Oklahoma Firearms Law of 2021 and allows a board of education of a school district to adopt a policy to authorize the carrying of a handgun onto school property by school personnel if the person possesses a valid handgun license and meets other requirements authorized by the board of education. This bill provides an important resource for the protection of our students and teachers and passed the committee by a vote of 3-1.
Additionally, in the Full Appropriations and Budget Committee I received passage of HB 2476. This measure exempts from sales tax any transfer of a motor vehicle to a person who is a resident of Oklahoma, has been honorably discharged from active service in any branch of the Armed Forces of the United States or Oklahoma National Guard, and has been certified by the United State Department of Veterans Affairs to have a permanent, 100-percent disability sustained through military action or resulting from disease contracted while in active service. This exemption cannot be claimed by an individual for more than one vehicle in a consecutive three-year period, unless the vehicle is a replacement for a vehicle that was destroyed and declared by the insurer to be a total loss claim. This exemption is not to be counted against the sales tax exemption cap. The measure also directs the Oklahoma Tax Commission to issue a refund to the buyer of excise tax collected by a dealer from any person who qualifies for this exemption. If the vehicle was purchased with a loan, the refund shall be issued to the lienholder, who shall deduct the refund amount from the balance due on the loan. It passed by a vote of 27-0 with two members exercising constitutional privilege to abstain from voting.
Finally, I received passage of two bills in the General Government Committee, HB 2600 and HB 2601. HB 2600 provides that all persons serving a county government, both in their official capacities and in their individual capacities, have the right to speak confidentially to their legal counsel and receive confidential advice from that counsel. The measure declares it a conflict of interest for a district attorney’s office to investigate any person or entity for whom the prosecutor’s office has acted as legal counsel. The bill also provides that each county is entitled to counsel of its own choice, as determined by the board of county commissioners. This measure passed by a vote of 4-3 and had an emergency added. HB 2601 modifies appointment authority over members of a trust created to oversee, operate or administer a county jail facility. The measure removes an individual county commissioner’s authority to appoint a member, and requires instead three members of the trust to be chosen at large by the board of county commissioners. It passed by a vote of 5-2 and also had an emergency added.
As we continue to discuss policy and consider legislation next week, I encourage my constituents in District 36 to contact my office with questions, comments or concerns at (405) 557-7322. You can view upcoming legislation on the House floor agenda on the Oklahoma House website. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.