Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

Additionally, in the Full Appropriations and Budget Committee I received passage of HB 2476. This measure exempts from sales tax any transfer of a motor vehicle to a person who is a resident of Oklahoma, has been honorably discharged from active service in any branch of the Armed Forces of the United States or Oklahoma National Guard, and has been certified by the United State Department of Veterans Affairs to have a permanent, 100-percent disability sustained through military action or resulting from disease contracted while in active service. This exemption cannot be claimed by an individual for more than one vehicle in a consecutive three-year period, unless the vehicle is a replacement for a vehicle that was destroyed and declared by the insurer to be a total loss claim. This exemption is not to be counted against the sales tax exemption cap. The measure also directs the Oklahoma Tax Commission to issue a refund to the buyer of excise tax collected by a dealer from any person who qualifies for this exemption. If the vehicle was purchased with a loan, the refund shall be issued to the lienholder, who shall deduct the refund amount from the balance due on the loan. It passed by a vote of 27-0 with two members exercising constitutional privilege to abstain from voting.