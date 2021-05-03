Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

We are headed towards the end of session, and just like every year that means the pace picks up to get final bills passed and signed by the governor. I’d like to update you on a few pieces of legislation that I think are important.

Three of the bills that I authored in the House were signed by the Governor this week.

Senate Bill 585 deals with the removal of individuals from office. It defines habitual or willful neglect of duty to include knowingly giving false testimony to a committee of either house of the Legislature, knowingly engaging in operations beyond the authority delegated to the agency served by or employing the officer or repeatedly refusing to provide information to a committee, either house or a member of the Legislature in a timely manner.

Senate Bill 839 specifies that a game warden shall not have the authority to use or place a game or wildlife camera on private property without the permission of the owner or controller of the property. The citizens across our state, and especially in Osage County, are passionate about protecting their property rights. This bill does just that.