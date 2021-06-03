Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

After 67 legislative days we adjourned Sine Die for the first session of the 58th Legislature and we achieved some big wins for the people of Oklahoma. This is the most comprehensive conservative session that we have ever had, and we passed bills that focus on protecting and expanding the rights of the people. I appreciate you allowing me to serve you, and I want to use this final in-session Capitol Update to highlight a few pieces of legislation that got across the finish line this week that I sponsored and co-sponsored.
House Bill 1236, which I co-authored, creates a state reserved powers protection unit within the Attorney General’s office that will monitor and evaluate any action by the federal government to determine if such actions are in violation of the Tenth Amendment. It states that the legislature may review any federal executive order, federal agency rule or federal legislative action to determine constitutionality. After the House passed it last week, the governor signed it into law earlier this week. Your legislators have made it clear that we will stand up for your rights against an overreaching federal government. Our job is to safeguard individual liberty and we take that seriously.
The House also passed Senate Bill 658 which would prohibit public schools, colleges, universities or CareerTech centers from implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition for admittance and from requiring only non-vaccinated populations to wear masks. The measure, which I co-authored, also requires the State Department of Education and school districts to provide in any notice or publication provided to parents regarding immunization requests the immunization requirements of the school, including the requirement to either provide current, up-to-date immunization records or a signed and completed exemption form. This measure is necessary as there has been a push for public schools and higher education institutions to require a vaccination against COVID-19 as a requirement for admittance or to require documentation that such a vaccine has been received in the form of a “vaccine passport.” No student should be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine or wear a mask in order to attend school.
On our last legislative day the House passed another important resolution which I was proud to co-author, House Resolution 1038. This resolution discourages schools from mandating professional development for teachers that cover critical race theory, Project 1619 or the issues provided in the previously passed House Bill 1775 such as mandatory diversity and inclusion training. The indoctrination of our children and our teachers has to end.
I also co-authored House Joint Resolution 1036 which is an Omnibus administrative rule approval/disapproval measure. The purpose of the proposed rule amendments are to align with Governor Stitt’s Executive Order 2020-03 as part of a thorough review of Title 800 to identify costly, ineffective, duplicative and outdated information and regulations. These revisions include housekeeping edits, equipment labeling requirements, and closure of waters of this state to commercial fishing, commercial minnow seining, commercial shad harvest, and commercial mussel harvest.
This week I also co-authored House Resolution 1036. HR 1036 is a resolution relating to Licensed Child Care Centers and Homes. These Licensed Child Care Centers and Homes did not close during the pandemic. This resolution was written to thank these Centers for their dedication, financial sacrifice, and service to the State of Oklahoma during the past year and continuing into 2021.
We also passed two very important pieces of pro-life legislation which I was proud to co-author. Senate Bill 778 creates the Oklahoma Abortion-Inducing Drug Risk Protocol Act. The measure requires that abortion inducing drugs be provided only by qualified physicians that follow procedures outlined in this measure. The measure prohibits any person from providing any abortion inducing drug via courier, delivery or by mail service. We also passed Senate Bill 779 which directs physician licensing boards to promulgate rules to create a certification program to oversee and regulate the Act created in SB 778. These two pieces of legislation are part of a larger move to end abortion in the state of Oklahoma. The lives of the unborn must be protected.
That’s it for now. It has been a privilege to serve you this session and I am excited to see as many of you as I can back in the district this summer. I encourage my constituents in District 36 to contact my office with questions, comments or concerns at (405) 557-7322. You can view upcoming legislation on the House floor agenda on the Oklahoma House website. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.