Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

After 67 legislative days we adjourned Sine Die for the first session of the 58th Legislature and we achieved some big wins for the people of Oklahoma. This is the most comprehensive conservative session that we have ever had, and we passed bills that focus on protecting and expanding the rights of the people. I appreciate you allowing me to serve you, and I want to use this final in-session Capitol Update to highlight a few pieces of legislation that got across the finish line this week that I sponsored and co-sponsored.

House Bill 1236, which I co-authored, creates a state reserved powers protection unit within the Attorney General’s office that will monitor and evaluate any action by the federal government to determine if such actions are in violation of the Tenth Amendment. It states that the legislature may review any federal executive order, federal agency rule or federal legislative action to determine constitutionality. After the House passed it last week, the governor signed it into law earlier this week. Your legislators have made it clear that we will stand up for your rights against an overreaching federal government. Our job is to safeguard individual liberty and we take that seriously.