Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

It was deadline week here in the House which meant many late nights and a large number of bills being heard as we worked to get everything voted on and sent over to the Senate in time. We were here into the night Monday through Thursday this week, going until the early morning hours on Wednesday after 14 hours on the House floor. Altogether during the House hearings for this session there were 1,988 bills, house joint resolutions and house concurrent resolutions filed. 503 of those passed through committee, 425 were heard on the floor and 416 were passed. I want to highlight two of my bills that passed the House this week.
House Bill 2588 will authorize the carrying of a handgun onto school property by school personnel if the person possesses a valid handgun license and meets other requirements authorized by the board of education of the district. It passed by a vote of 79-19.
House Bill 1896 directs the Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision to declare certain rules in regards to brain death standards, requires the Board to consider standards and guidelines and amend its rules when there are changes to those standards, and prohibits the declaration of brain death by certain persons. Additionally, it provides rules prohibiting potentially significant conflicts of interest. HB 1896 passed by a vote of 77-16.
Both of these bills are now eligible to be heard by the Senate.
In addition to this legislation, I co-authored House Bills 1102, 1667, 1674 and 2030 which all passed the House floor this week.
Protecting the unborn and most vulnerable is one of my most important causes, which is why I was happy to support HB 1102. This is an important piece of legislation that directs the Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the State Board of Osteopathic Examiners to revoke the licenses of physicians who perform abortions for at least one year. The bill provides an exception for abortions performed to save the life of the mother.
I have many constituents serving the state by working at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy. This is one major reason why I supported the passage of HB 1667 which would direct that the Department of Corrections provide at least one uninterrupted rest break per shift.
In the summer we saw riots on Oklahoma roads turn violent. Due to these events I supported the passage of HB 1674 which states that every person who unlawfully obstructs, or makes impassable or hazardous, the use of any public street, highway, or road within Oklahoma by impeding, hindering or restraining motor vehicle traffic or passengers, upon conviction, be punished with a misdemeanor offense.
The house also passed HB 2030 this week, which is a bill I previously ran and supported. This bill, if signed into law, would require subject matter standards for history, social studies, and U.S. Government courses in Oklahoma public schools to include the study of important historical documents, including the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Emancipation Proclamation, and Federalist Papers.
I am the principal author on six senate bills that I will be carrying through the House process in the coming weeks. I will update you regularly as these bills make their way through committee and onto the House floor.
Next week will be a light week including first and second readings, but as we continue to discuss policy and consider legislation, I encourage my constituents in District 36 to contact my office with questions, comments or concerns at (405) 557-7322. You can view upcoming legislation on the House floor agenda on the Oklahoma House website. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.