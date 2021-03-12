Capitol Update from Rep. Roberts

It was deadline week here in the House which meant many late nights and a large number of bills being heard as we worked to get everything voted on and sent over to the Senate in time. We were here into the night Monday through Thursday this week, going until the early morning hours on Wednesday after 14 hours on the House floor. Altogether during the House hearings for this session there were 1,988 bills, house joint resolutions and house concurrent resolutions filed. 503 of those passed through committee, 425 were heard on the floor and 416 were passed. I want to highlight two of my bills that passed the House this week.