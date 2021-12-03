Capitol Update By Sen. Bill Coleman

As you can imagine this was no easy feat, but our two legislative committees drew up maps based on all of our research and public input. Those maps were then overwhelmingly approved in special session the week before Thanksgiving. The Senate districts grew from having just over 78,000 citizens to more than 82,000 each, while the House districts grew from a little over 37,000 each to just over 39,000. Each congressional district will now represent nearly 792,000 Oklahomans. The new districts will go into effect for the 2022 election cycle.

Senate District 10 will grow by 10% with the greatest change being we’re picking up a sliver of northern Tulsa County around Skiatook. We’ll retain all of Osage County and we’re losing more of the northwest corner of Kay County.

I want to thank everyone who participated in the 2020 Census, which plays a crucial role in your representation at every level of government as well as the distribution of federal funds in your community and throughout the state. It’s also important for our congressional representation. While we maintained our five congressional seats, Texas gained two more, meaning they have a stronger voice in federal matters. The census ensures each citizen has fair representation at the local, state, and federal levels.