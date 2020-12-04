Capitol Correspondence

I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving holiday. While your celebrations may have looked different than in years past, I think this pandemic has helped us all better appreciate the truly important things in life including precious time with our family and friends.

Before I get into legislative business, I want to stress again the importance of being careful as we continue to navigate this health crisis. COVID-19 hit our household. We got through it safely, but many Oklahomans aren’t as fortunate. Please listen and follow CDC and health care professionals’ guidance by wearing a mask, washing your hands and watching your distance.

Cases are exploding statewide overwhelming our healthcare system and most state hospitals are at or above capacity and having to cancel minor surgeries and other procedures to focus on COVID-19 patients. Some Oklahoma City hospitals are having to set up tents to treat patients while others are having to send patients to other states.

There have been more than 208,000 cases in Oklahoma alone. Our state has one of the highest positivity rates in the nation. As of Friday, 1,860 Oklahomans had died since March, and that number is expected to skyrocket by the end of the month.