Capitol Considerations by Sen. Bill Coleman

We kept the momentum going this week, hearing around 150 more bills in committee and more than 30 bills on the floor. I’m happy that four of mine were among those reported out of committee.

While I previously discussed Senate Bill 1262 to increase tourism advertising, SB 1339 deals with online tourism in regard to rental properties. It will standardize the way the state’s two largest online property rental companies pay the lodging tax to the State of Oklahoma, so local tourism bureaus get the revenue they need to operate.

My other two bills deal with alcoholic beverages, and specifically underage workers and mixed drinks distribution. SB 1784 lowers the allowed age to 18 for those who deliver beer and wine to bars and liquor stores as long as they are accompanied by a 21-year-old.

SB 1788 modifies Cocktails to Go, which passed last session, to allow those beverages, like wine or beer that already come in a sealed can or bottle, to be delivered in their original container as long as their seal isn’t broken. The way the law reads currently, business owners thought they had to pour these types of beverages into another sealed container.