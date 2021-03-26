Bills moving forward

It’s hard to believe but it was one year ago that COVID-19 reared its ugly head in Oklahoma causing mayhem and shutting our economy down. Our state has had to endure so much, but as with every other tragedy that has struck the heartland, we have overcome. And not only have we overcome, but our economy is strengthening.

State revenue is increasing but we’re still just shy of 2020 numbers. February Gross Receipts were down by $6 million, less than one percent, compared to last year’s collections. However, sales tax receipts are up by almost 8%, and that is expected to increase even more as Oklahomans receive their stimulus checks. Things are looking up.

Another great thing is Oklahoma’s unemployment rate continues to drop, even despite the pandemic. As of January, it was at 4.3%, the 12th lowest unemployment rate in the nation. The national average was 6.3%, so Oklahoma’s lower and continued decreasing rate is something to celebrate.