Bills come, and bills go

While I’ve talked about most of my bills, I’d like to mention a few more. SB 315 was approved by the Senate Thursday. It will allow distiller licensees to sell their products directly to their customers at fairs, trade shows, festivals and other events as well as in any of their other business locations. Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that doesn’t already allow this. The bill requires that the products sold must have been sold to and shipped to Oklahoma licensed wine and spirits wholesalers and then made available for purchase by the Oklahoma licensed distiller. These sales will be capped at 15,000 gallons per year. With the ever-growing number of distilleries in our state, this is a much-needed reform that will allow them to further grow their businesses and better share their products with the public. This in turn will be tremendously beneficial to our local economies and the state overall as we see an increase of excise and sales taxes.