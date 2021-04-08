Another deadline week

This past week, we completed committee work on House bills. We successfully got through more than half of the remaining House bills, and the next two weeks will be fast paced as we have until April 22 to get through more than 300 House bills on the Senate floor agenda.

I’m pleased to say that 13 of my 17 House bills were approved in Senate committees and will be heard on the floor in the next couple of weeks. Seven of my Senate bills were approved in House committees and will be considered by that chamber as well. Any bills not heard by the deadline are done for this session and will have to be revisited next session.

I’m especially excited about HB 2365 as we work to become a Top Ten 10 state in business. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we want to do all we can to support them. This measure will create the Oklahoma Supplier Diversity Initiative to allow certain businesses and registered vendors to be automatically notified of opportunities to do business with the state. State agencies would be able to obtain three bids from qualifying businesses for select purchases of up to $500,000. A qualifying business would have to have less than 500 total employees, annual revenue of $25 million or less, and certified as one of several business categories including: