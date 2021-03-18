Almost halfway there

We also approved Senate Resolution 9 urging Congress to vote against H.R. 1— a federal overreach of states’ rights to oversee their elections. Oklahoma has a history of secure and efficient elections, and I worry H.R. 1 could be a threat to the integrity of Oklahoma’s election system and other states. While many states had issues with their elections last November, Oklahoma wasn’t one of them. We had our votes tallied on election night, while other states took days to complete their counts, putting their accuracy into question. If anything, other states need to use Oklahoma’s system as a blueprint for their own. With our resolution, which will be sent to leaders in the U.S. House and Senate as well as our congressional delegation, hopefully the U.S. Senate will see how seriously we take this threat to our electoral system and will vote against it.