A historic day for Indian Country to have Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary

For nearly two centuries, the U.S. Department of the Interior has been responsible for much of this country’s dealings with Tribal Nations. Interior’s divisions include the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Indian Education, and the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration. Yet in all that time, no American Indian has ever served as the Department’s top leader, nor has there ever been an American Indian appointed as a Presidential Cabinet-level Secretary.

That should change soon, thanks to President Joe Biden’s nomination of Congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as Secretary of the Interior.

Rep. Haaland is not only a historic pick—she is uniquely qualified for this position. A graduate of the University of New Mexico Law School and a former tribal administrator, Haaland has firsthand knowledge of tribal governance as well as the opportunities tribes have and the challenges they face. She understands sovereignty and appreciates the trust relationship and our nation’s treaty obligations. She boasts public and private sector experience, and she knows how Tribal businesses can be an economic engine not only for tribal communities but for states, rural regions, and impoverished areas. She has a record of working across the aisle to find common ground on tough issues.