A bright outlook

We’re continuing work for the upcoming session, which will kick off on Monday, Feb. 7. Last Friday was the deadline to get our bill requests into staff. By the deadline, nearly 1,250 bills had been requested in the Senate. Not all of these will get filed, as often times, staff discovers that a request has already been made by other legislators, is already in statute or the member simply decides not to pursue the issue. Lots of things can happen between now and session with bills.

To keep everyone on track, we have two more bill deadlines next month. We must have our specific language or information for our requests to staff by Thursday, Jan. 6. This way, they’re not overwhelmed right before the bill filing deadline, which is Thursday, Jan. 20.

Besides the bills being filed, we’ll also see some carryover legislation from last session since this is the Second Session of the 58th Legislature. As long as a bill wasn’t voted down, it can be reconsidered this coming session. While there are hundreds that carried over, historically most of them won’t get a hearing. However, there is still some good legislation from last session that needs to be addressed.