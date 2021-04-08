A few months ago, I got the idea to send greeting cards to some residents of a local nursing home who were locked down and not allowed to have visitors. It started small: a box of greeting cards and the first names of some of the residents, courtesy of the facility director. The idea has, to put it mildly, expanded.

First there was the call from the facility director wanting to know if I could enlarge my list because the residents were talking among themselves about who got cards and who didn't.

"Certainly," I said, and bought more cards.

A further expansion came when a woman called me saying that her mother was in that facility, but her mother-in-law was in another local place, and would I send cards to a few people there as well?

"Certainly," I said, and bought more cards.

You see where this is going? It wasn't long before I knew I needed some help. It wasn't only signing and addressing the cards, it was writing an individual letter to go in each envelope.