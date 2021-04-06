Shirley Schick

Shirley Ann Schick Shirley Ann Schick, our beloved Wife, Mom, Nana, Sister and Daughter has gone to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, March 21, 2021. Petite in physical stature, and despite battling a condition called heart-block from birth, Shirley had however, the heart of a lioness and accomplished the most difficult of life's tasksshe was beloved by all who knew her. Shirley graduated from Sperry High School in Sperry, OK and from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, OK with a Bachelor's in Education. Shirley taught 23 years in the Skiatook, OK, school system, relocated to St. Louis for a time, then moved to the McKinney, TX, area to follow her husband's business career. Arriving in McKinney, Shirley taught as a classroom teacher an additional 12 years in the Dallas Independent School District. Shirley loved the Lord Jesus from the time of her childhood and was a member of Genesis Church of McKinney, TX, where her Memo�rial will be held at 10:00 am on April 10, 2021. Genesis is at 5780 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071. Donations to Shirley's home church will gladly be accepted in her name to spread Christ's love to a lost world. Shirley is survived by her husband of 42 years, Marvin Dale Schick; her son, Garrett Howard Schick; her daugh�ter, JoAnna Lee Schick; her other son, William Marvin Schick; and her step-daugh�ter, Kasey DeAnne Harris of Frisco, TX; and a number of other loving family members including daughters-in-law and grandchildren (5 total) with one more grandchild on the way. Shirley is also survived by her 100 year old mother, Annie Lee Brooks of Tulsa; her brother, Wayne Brooks; and her sister, Janice Cariker, all of Tulsa. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Brooks of Sperry, OK. Shirley was an avid antiques and primitives collector and even used to have a resale business where she loved to refinish furniture and buy and sell "old things Americana". She was loved by her students and often had chance encounters with them that resulted in wonderful memories of her hugs and support. Shirley truly was, "the kindest, most hospitable person (and 2nd mom) ever" is what her children's friends said about her. This Great Lady will be missed.