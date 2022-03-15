Sergio Mendez, 22, joined God's Kingdom on Saturday March 5th, 2022, in Hominy Oklahoma. Sergio was born on April 20th, 1999, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is revived by his mother Sara Mendez, Stepfather Augusto Valenzuela, sister Ericka Mendez Boudreaux, brother-in-law Titus Boudreaux, Sister-in-law Alondra Mendez, Brother Edwin Mendez, nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sergio enjoyed his occupation as a home builder and cabinet maker. He had just begun his journey as a nurse technician at Saint Francis Hospital with the intentions to be of service to others. Sergio loved football. He was a part of the 2016 football State Championship. He was proud to be a Hominy Buck. His Buck pride was strong. His love for his football buddies was strong. They were his brothers; all his close friends were his brothers. They were inseparable. They conquered on the field and off the field. Sergio loved rock climbing, fishing, the creek, playing with his nieces and nephew, hiking, camping, kayaking, paintballing, journaling, milk (by the jug), coffee, basketball, but most of all he had a strong love and trust In God. Sergio was a great brother, a great son, a great uncle, and a great friend. To say he will be missed is an understatement. Let's promise to live like Sergio, be patient, be kind and most importantly love God as he did. Church Service was held at the Church of Christ Thursday March 10th 2022 at 10am, he was laid to rest at the hominy cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.