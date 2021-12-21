Preston Brooks Lord, 97, of Mountain View, AR passed away December 11, 2021. Preston was born February 4, 1924 in Sperry, OK, to John and Latha (Ridenour) Lord. Preston is survived by his daughters, Teresa Land (Mack David), Mountain View, AR and Christi Phillips (Joel), Mountain View, AR; his son, Brooks Lord, Bentonville, AR; his grandchildren, Andrea Hudson (Lloyd), Skiatook, OK, Nick Pearson (Ida), Skiatook, OK, Emily Phillips, Mountain View, AR; and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Louise Lord; his parents, John and Latha Lord; two siblings, Opal Crain and Dorothy Rose Lord; and two half siblings, Amos Lord and Tressa Magarity. Preston grew up on a farm during the Great Depression. As an adult he worked a number of various and sundry jobs including gas station attendant, mechanic, bus driver, shooting professional fireworks all across the U.S., owned the City Fountain in Skiatook, OK - a combination soda fountain and bar, Osage Gardens cemetery caretaker, animal control officer, and spent 22 years as a police officer in Skiatook, his last job from which he retired in 1987. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching football and old westerns. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.