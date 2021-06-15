PATRICIA BOYLE

Patricia Ann (Haynes) Boyle Memorial services for Patricia Ann (Haynes) Boyle, 77, of Skiatook, OK, will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2:00 P.M., at Johnson Funeral Chapel in Sperry, OK. Reverend Brennan Seagraves will officiate Patricia was born June 12, 1943, in Maryfield, CA, to Thomas Wayne and Joyce Eveline (Harms) Haynes. She passed away May 29, 2021, in Skiatook, OK. Patricia was a member of First Baptist Church in Skiatook for over 30 years. She was an accountant at BSW for 15 years and at Southerland Global for 10 years. Patricia enjoyed watching her daughter and granddaughters play soccer, and spending time with them at the zoo, or anywhere she could for that matter. After retirement, Patricia's new hobby became binge watching NCIS. Patricia enjoyed camping, fishing, especially on family reunion trips with her brothers and sister, and hosting family events, such as Easter meals. She also loved to watch westerns with her brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Sallee and husband, Gary of Skiatook; granddaughters, Kassie Embrey and husband, Austin of Bixby, and Stacia Spears of Skiatook; great-granddaughter, Anniston Embrey; brothers, Tom Haynes and wife, Paula of Nebraska, Eugene Haynes of Enid, Robert Haynes of Leedy, and George Haynes and wife, Rita of Elk City; sister, Vera Williamson and husband, Hugh of Weatherford; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Joyce Haynes; and brother, Mike Haynes. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry Online condolences to the family can be made at johnsonsperry.com.