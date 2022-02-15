 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lura Wilkinson
Lura Wilkinson

Lura Wilkinson, 83, of Skiatook, Oklahoma passed away on February 5, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on September 13, 1938, in Auburn, New York, to Clifford and Francis Wilkinson. Lura enjoyed doing puzzles, getting her hair and nails done and watching people. Family was very important to Lura, she loved all her family especially her grandkids and great grandkids. Lura is survived by her children: Francis Furbeck and husband Billy, Ann Allen and husband Ron, Donald Fernandez and wife Mandy, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a sister Melody Baker and husband Bob. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson Brandon Allen. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Skiatook VFW. No services are planned at this time. Cremation services were under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.

