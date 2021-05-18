LeRoy LaCrone LeRoy LaCrone, 89 years of Dewey, Oklahoma passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. LeRoy was born August 1, 1931 in Arondale Oil Camp, north of Hominy, to Ralph and Georgia Mae LaCrone. After graduating from Hominy School, the Army Reserves called him up for service in the Korean War. Upon returning, he married Carmelita Passmore on September 30, 1952. LeRoy is survived by: wife, Carmelita LaCrone; daughter, Beverly LaCrone; son, Tony and wife Kimberly LaCrone; grandson, Seth and wife Megan LaCrone; grandson, Ross and wife Kelly LaCrone; great granddaughter, Macy LaCrone; grandson, Stephen and wife Patricia Brown; grandson, Bryan Brown. Visitation for LeRoy was held from 9:00AM-5:00PM, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Hominy, Oklahoma. Graveside service was held at 10:30AM, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the A.J. Powell Memorial Cemetery in Hominy, Oklahoma with Bill Wright officiating. Powell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be left in the guestbook at PowellFuneralService.com.