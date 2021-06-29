Joyce Barlow

Joyce Lynn (Shelton) Barlow Funeral services for Joyce Lynn (Shelton) Barlow, 76, of Skiatook, Oklahoma were held, June 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Skiatook, Oklahoma with Reverend Eddie McElhannon officiating. Interment in Hillside Cemetery was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Casket bearers for the service were Wayne Barlow, Virgil Mitchell, Josh Hillsberg, Gary Vail, Jerry Ridenour and Clayton Shelton. Honorary casket bearer was Mickey Ridenour. Joyce passed away on June 18, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born March 30, 1945 in Skiatook, Oklahoma to Virgil and May (Willhite) Shelton. Joyce was a graduate of Skiatook High School Class of 1963 and was the football queen that year. She married Gene Franklin Barlow on May 25, 1963; he preceded her in death on February 5, 2018. Over the years Joyce worked for Otasco for 7 years, 4th National Bank for 6 years and retired from the Tulsa County Assessor's Office after 17 years. She is survived by her sons: Daniel G. Barlow and wife Pamela of Poteau, OK; and their children: Megan Webb and Lauren Hillsberg and husband Josh, Steven Dale Barlow of Tulsa, OK; and his children: Garret Barlow and Hannah Barlow, great grandchildren: Myla Webb, Brynlee Hillsberg and Gracelynn Barlow, a brother Clifton "Cliff" Shelton and wife Lynn Anne of Edmond, OK; sisters: Peggy Killion Viola "Vi" Nail both of Skiatook; and Hope Flatt of Sperry. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, four brothers Kenneth "Red", Virgil "Cub", Calvin, George Shelton, three sisters: Dorlean Bearden, Nancy Middleton, LaQuita Gaffney and a host of nieces and nephews.