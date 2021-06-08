JOSHUA TATUM

Joshua Lyle Tatum Joshua Lyle Tatum, 31, of Talala, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 10, 1989 to William Bradley Tatum and Cyndi (McGee) Rasberry. Josh attended Skiatook High School in Skiatook, Oklahoma. He was a hard worker and flourished in any task he put his mind to. He had been employed with the State of Oklahoma over the years as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. In his free time Josh enjoyed being outdoors, which led to many hobbies such as fishing, hunting, and riding his atv or motorcycle. Josh also enjoyed watching movies and especially batman with his daughter Jolee. He loved all three of his children with all his heart. His family and friends were a high priority to Josh, and he loved spending time with them. He held a special place in his heart for each of them. Josh always had a great sense of humor and a smile on his face. He will be missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his parents, Brad Tatum, and stepmother Edie of Delaware, OK, Cyndi Rasberry and stepfather Frank of Barnsdall, OK; three children, Jolee Tatum, Jarrett Tatum, Jypsi Tatum; one brother, Cody Tatum of Nowata, OK; Grandmother Janice McGee of Talala, OK; grandfather, Wayne McGee and wife Sue of Tulsa, OK; many other relatives, and a host of friends. Graveside services were held 10am, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Wendell Abbott officiating. Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service of Nowata. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com or on the Benjamin Facebook page.