Joseph Christopher Antle

Joseph Christopher (Chris) Antle was born June 27, 1966, in Tulsa, OK,to Joseph C Antle and Carmen (Viana) Antle. He was raised in Skiatook, and attended Skiatook Public Schools. He and Jewel Ruckman were married and established their home in Skiatook for the last 14 years as he worked for Wal- Mart during that time. Chris loved his family and friends. He could not go anywhere without running into someone he knew. He had many friends and never met a stranger. He was a little ornery and loved practical jokes. He had a strong love and passion for sports, whether it was watching his children play, coaching soccer and or any thing involving OU Sooners. He was always watching sports and had a deep knowledge of many statistics. Surviving Chris are his wife, Jewel, of the home; one son, Tyson Antle (Amy); five daughters, Hanna Antle, Lillie Antle, Samantha Smith (Michael), Jade Ruckman (Bryson) and Shelby Smith (Jesse); 11 grandchildren; parents, Joe and Carmen Antle; and sister, Kelli Elam (Dennis); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that were like family. Chris was preceded in death by his daughter, Julia Kryslyn Antle and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home.