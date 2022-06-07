A celebration of life for Jimmy Lee Hurd Jr., 65, of Skiatook, was held at 2pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the SKiatook VFW located on South Highway 11. Jimmy passed away on May 27, 2022 at Tulsa Hillcrest Hospital. He was born March 18, 1957 to Jim and Imogene ( Bohannon) Hurd. He graduated Skiatook High School and then mostly worked on ranches in Oklahoma and Idaho. He was a ranchhand and team roper most of his life. His greatest love was his family and friends. He enjoyed rodeos and horses. Jimmy is survived by sons: Jimmy Joe Hurd and Jesse Hurd, and Tony Hurd; wife, Val; daughters: Cassey (Danny) Widener, and Kayla Webb: ten grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Michelle) Hurd; sisters: Kim Stephens,Sherry Brummett, Doris (Ron) Miller: lots of loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Imogene Hurd.