Jeffrey Glen Raines, 52, of Gardendale, Texas passed away on December 28, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. Visitation was from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services was held at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the family's home in Gardendale. Jeff was born in Hobbs, New Mexico, to Winford and Sharon Raines on July 20, 1969. Soon after, his family moved to Skiatook, Oklahoma, where Jeff graduated from Skiatook High in 1987. After high school, Jeff enlisted into the Army National Guard, where he served in Operation Desert Storm. When his time in the Army had ended, he spent a few years in Oklahoma before heading to the Permian Basin to start his career in the oilfield. Jeff had many hobbies in life, but his favorite included hunting, roping, and watching his sons play golf. Most of all, Jeff enjoyed anything to do with a good time around family, friends, and of course, a cold Coors Light! Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and June Raines, Earl and Opal Hurd; and his father, Winford Raines. Jeff is survived by his wife, Joy Raines; his children, Griffin Raines and girlfriend, Kaylie Brown, Jakeb Raines, Jacksen Raines, Bailey Crouse; his brother, Joe and Von Raines; and his mother, Sharon Raines; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who he considered family.