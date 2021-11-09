Funeral services for Jeffrey Dale "Jeff" "Bull" Sam, 38, of Sperry, OK, were held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Sperry, OK. Reverend John King officiated, and burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery in Sperry, OK. Casket bearers were Alex Cloud, Donnie Dobbs Jr., Justin Doerr, Brandon Hacker, Matthew Coffey, and Dustin Replogle. Honorary Casket bearers were Christopher Hunter, Gary Prince, Jesse Cloud, John Cloud, Dale Hacker and Sherman Conley. Jeff was born December 6, 1982, in Claremore, OK, to Rita Faye Sam. He passed away October 12, 2021, in Sperry, OK. Jeff was a Sperry High School graduate, class of 2002. Jeff was a welder for Worthington Industries. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sperry and was baptized on July 7, 1996. Jeff enjoyed playing golf with his friends, fishing, and watching his son play football and basketball. He is survived by his son, Devin Tyler Sam of Sperry; sister, Tallulah "Tally" Killion of Owasso; brother, Dennis Sam of Skiatook; mother, Rita Sam of Skiatook; grandmother, Alta Sam; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Billy Sam and many other aunts and uncles; and grandpa, Charley Sam, Jr. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Online condolences to the family can be made at johnsonsperry.com