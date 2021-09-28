Henry Sanchez

Memorial services for Henry G. Sanchez, 58, of Skiatook, Oklahoma will be held October 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at The Grove formerly New Life Chapel in Udall, Kansas. Visitation was held Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Henry passed away on September 17, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born August 4, 1963 in Santa Monica, California, to Joe Trinidad Sanchez and Mary Brigid (Sandoval) Sanchez Uribe. He graduated high school June 17, 1982. Henry served in the Army and was Honorably discharged October 26, 1988. He then worked at Boeing in Wichita, KS, for 17 years, was currently working at Spirit AeroSystems Tulsa, OK. He had a ministerial license, taught Potters Plants Children's Ministry, Young Adults Sunday School and ministered, he was a true servant of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife, Nickie Lynn Sanchez; sons, Joseph A. Sanchez, Cody M. Sanchez, Cameron S. Sanchez, Colton D. Sanchez, Caiden I. Sanchez; daughters, Erica M. Sanchez, Ciera B. Sanchez Atkinson and husband, Jimmy Atkinson; grandchildren, Lyla Atkinson, Ferris Henry Zortman, Odeya Carpenter, Indiana Carpenter; siblings, Earnest Sanchez, Johnny Sanchez, Joanne Cortez and husband, Esteban and Anthony and wife, Helen Baca. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rose Ann Lopez, Mary Lou Trujillo; and brother-in-law, Nasario Trujillo. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Folds of Honor. Folds of Honor 5800 N. Patriot Dr. Owasso, OK 74055