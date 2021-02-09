Glen W. Rush Glen W. Rush, 67, of Erie, passed away at 3:25 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Labette Health in Parsons. He was born in Parsons, Kansas on June 29, 1953 to George and Pauline (Hadden) Rush. Glen grew up in Erie and graduated from Erie High School. Following high school he served in the United States Navy. After he was discharged from the Navy he moved to Skiatook, OK where he was employed by John Zink and after retirement moved back to Erie. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering with anything thing that has a motor. Glen and Ellen (Snider) Rush were united in marriage. She survives of the home. Other survivors include two sons, Glen Rush II (Erica),of Skiatook, OK and Josh Nick (Laci), of Hominy, OK; three daughters, Katina Rush, of Claremore, OK, Shelly White (Curtis), of Skiatook, OK and Jessica Nick (Meka), of Skiatook, OK; 15 grandchildren, Shelby, Mahala, Elizabeth, Jessica, Angel, Hope, Jasper, Mia, Cassie, Austin, George, Jon, Nolan, Adrianne and Jasmine; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve Rush, (Carla), of Erie; two sisters, Mary Grady (Archie), of Erie and Donna Morrison (Gary), of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Peggy McGuire and Anita Rush-Green. There will be a memorial gathering at a later date. Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.