Gary Lanham Gary Lanham, age 67 passed from this life on Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born October 19, 1952 to John and Rosella (Wibberding) Lanham in Kansas City, MO. He grew up in Kansas and California and was a 1970 graduate of Long Beach Poly High School in California. He entered the US Air Force in 1973 in which he served for over 29 years. He retired from the Oklahoma Air National Guard in 2004 as a Chief Master Sgt. (E-9). He was a follower of Christ, a member of the American Legion, VFW, Grey Eagles, Silver Beavers, Masons. He leaves behind his wife of 22 years Celia of the home. Also by two daughters, Rebekah Laszlo and husband Geza of Tillamock, Oregon, Karen Lanham of Tulsa, one step-daughter Amelia Mote of Arlington TX, one son David and Mariana Lanham of the Bay area California, and 6 grandkids. Visitation was pending at the time. Chapel services for Gary were held at 11:00AM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Hominy, Oklahoma. Graveside services for Gary were held 11:00AM, Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery (1423 Cemetery Road, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, 74434) at the pavilion with Reverend Steve Griffith officiating. Powell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be left in the guestbook at PowellFuneralService.com.