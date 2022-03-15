Daniel Coyle

Funeral services for Daniel (Dan) Patrick Coyle, 91, of Tulsa, were held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Skiatook, with Father Kenneth Harder and Father Kenneth Iheanacho officiating. Interment in Resthaven Cemetery in Sperry, Oklahoma was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Casket bearers for the service were Brent DeMuth, Dalton Coyle, Garrett Parenteau and Will Lincoln. Dan passed away on March 5, 2022, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was born on January 10, 1931 near Sperry, Oklahoma to Fred Earl and Pearl (Goad) Coyle. He graduated from Sperry High School. Dan married Shirley L. Chadwick on November 21, 1956. He was employed with Scott Rice for over 30 years. He was a farmer and rancher all his life. His greatest love was family, he also enjoyed raising cattle and fishing on his farm. Dan is survived by his son, Patrick Coyle and wife Linda of Tulsa; and daughter Jeana Coyle of Perkins, Oklahoma; four grandchildren: Megan Parenteau and husband Garret, Dalton Coyle, Brent DeMuth and wife Lanae, Jessica DeMuth and Will Lincoln, four great grandchildren: Blakely, Rylee and Laynie DeMuth and Paisley Parenteauand a brother Fred S. Coyle. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley L. Coyle, a son Ernie Coyle, brothers: Earl, Johnnie, Delbert, Clarence and Phillip, sisters: Marie, Thresa and Cora.