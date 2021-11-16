Clifton Smith

Funeral services for Clifton Blake Smith, 23, of Skiatook, Oklahoma were held, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Skiatook, OK, with Russell Hill and Brett Smith officiating. Interment in Osage Garden Cemetery was under the direction of Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Casket bearers for the service were Kevin Hogue, Sam Hogue, Darren Smith, Ryan Haley, Jacob Whitehead, Joe Zuniga, Jeff Hartman and Jake Landreth. Honorary casket bearer was Ben Hogue. Musical selections for the service were "Hallelujah For The Lord" and "Victory In Jesus" performed by Drew Posada, Scott Robinson, Martha Hoffman, William Wilson and Jerica Wilson. Clifton passed away on November 4, 2021 in Skiatook, Oklahoma. He was born on May 23, 1998 in Tyler, Texas, to Clifton Brett and Karen Sue (Lehr) Smith. Clifton was a graduate of Skiatook High School. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing Bocce with the Special Olympics. Clifton was the happiest when he was driving his classic truck. He is survived by his parents; a brother, Colton Smith of Oklahoma City; a sister, Natashia Smith-Zuniga and Joe of Owasso and children, Carson, Maeleigh and Hatton; grandfather, Dewayne Smith and Dona of Weatherford; grandmother, Glenda Lehr of Skiatook; an uncle, Darren Smith and Jeannie of Edmond; two aunts, Kathy Smith and husband, Rusty of Oologah, Kristina Lehr of Little Elm, TX; and cousin, Kevin Hogue and wife, Shelley of Oologah. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Vernon Lehr and grandmother, Karen Smith.