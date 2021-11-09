Clifton Smith, 23 years, of Skiatook, OK passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Skiatook, OK. Clifton was born on May 23, 1998 to Brett and Karen Smith in Tyler, TX. He was the happiest when he was driving his classic truck. He loved fishing, bowling, and playing Bocce with Special Olympics. Clifton is survived by: parents, Brett and Karen Smith of Skiatook; brother, Colton Smith of Oklahoma City; sister, Natashia Smith-Zuniga and husband, Joe and children, Carson, Maeleigh and Hatton of Owasso; maternal grandmother, Glenda Lehr of Skiatook; paternal grandfather, Dewayne Smith and wife, Dona of Weatherford, OK; uncle, Darren Smith and wife, Jeannie of Edmond; aunts, Kathy Smith and husband, Rusty of Oologah; Kristina Lehr of Little Elm, TX; cousins, Kevin and Shelley Hogue of Oologah. Clifton was preceded in death by: grandfather, Vernon Lehr; grandmother, Karen Smith. Memorial contributions may be made to Clifton Smith Memorial, RCB Bank, PO Box 250, Skiatook, OK, 74070. Visitation for Clifton will be Friday, November 12, 2021, at 9:00AM-6:00PM at the Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home. Family visitation will be from 4:00PM-6:00PM. Funeral services for Clifton will be held at 1:00PM, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Skiatook, OK. Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences and memories may be left in the guestbook at Peters-Stumpff.com.