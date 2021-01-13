Christiane Seger Tucker If the world seemed duller January 1, 2021, it is because Christiane Seger Tucker left it to be with the Lord. Christi passed from this life at the age of 74, and what a life it was. She had the privilege of growing up in the historic McFarlin Mansion at 1610 South Carson in Tulsa, but her heart always resided at her family's Bar C Ranch of Skiatook, where she spent happy visits as a child riding ponies and playing Cowboys and Indians, and later enjoyed carefree weekends with her children before finally moving there permanently. Christi, née Christiane Peters Seger, made her debut at the Tulsa Opera Ball when she was a senior at Madeira school in McLean, Virginia, and then attended Wheaton College in Massachusetts, as well as the Balboa Park Art Institute in San Diego. In California, her love of animals inspired her to assist with the opening of the now world-renowned San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 1972, but she always considered Oklahoma "home," and returned there with David Barnard Whitehill to begin raising a family. For many years she graced Tulsa with her philanthropy, lending her famous boundless energy to events such as fundraisers for Holland Hall and as a member of The Junior League of Tulsa, acting as chairperson of the Tulsa Heart Ball, Opera Ball, and more. Her next chapter of life began when she moved to the wide open spaces of her beloved ranch where she spent the rest of her life with her husband Martin Tucker surrounded by animals, children, grandchildren, and friends, none of whom could walk away from her without feeling encouraged, uplifted, and valued. She was not concerned whether a person was blueblood, blue-collar, a recovering alcoholic or a troubled teen; her magic power was love, and she loved without condition nor restraint. Christi is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jessie Peters Cotton and Charles Bowers Peters, her parents, Mrs. Nora-Blanche Peters Seger and Mr. Christian Seger, her brother Bob who passed at a young age, and brother Charles Peters Seger, as well as several dear friends with whom we can only imagine the joyous reunion. She is survived by her adoring family: husband, Martin Tucker; her children, Nora and Jason Percy of Tulsa; Ann and Charles Kohler of Chicago; Daniel Whitehill of Los Angeles; Kay and Howard Whitehill of Skiatook; and Jessica and Vincent Karam of Dallas; her grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, and Eleanor Percy; Zachary and Andrew Kohler; Emma and Evan Whitehill; and Victoria and Benjamin Karam; as well as her faithful friend Max the maltipoo and an untold host of friends whom she loved as family and who will miss her dearly. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to assist in their equine welfare programs at https://secure.aspca.org/