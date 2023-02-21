Chester Lee Butler, age 87, of Skiatook went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, February 10, 2023, in Bartlesville, OK. Service was February 15, 2023. Chet was born June 23,1935, in Watonga Oklahoma to Chester Orville and Claudine Butler. Chet completed his education in Watonga where he graduated in 1954. Chet married Judy Marie (Swiggart) Dout on June 12,1972, making their home in Skiatook and Bartlesville. Chet was in the lumber business for 42 years. Chet was a carpenter, craftsman and had a passion for making and selling knives. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards with friends and traveling. Chet and Judy loved riding their motorcycle and camping all over the United States. They met many new friends along the way. Chet never met a stranger. Chet was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy Marie Butler; two sons, Bradley Butler and Dion Dout; his sister-in-law, Sherry Swiggart; and brother-in-law, Rusty Andersen. Chet is survived by his children, Denny and Erin Butler of Oklahoma City, OK, Julie Butler of Wichita, KS, Darin and Dawn Dout of Broken Arrow, OK, Hazel Andersen of Shelton, WA; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and friends.