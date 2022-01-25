Allie Jane Reiswig Feb. 8, 1942 Jan. 13, 2022 Allie Jane Reiswig, age 79, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to Cordie Lee and Edwin Arthur Cadenhead. Allie was known by many names: Allie Jane, Janie, Jan, AJ and most lovingly, Mom & Grammie. Allie grew up in Skiatook, OK and moved to southern California where she met and married her husband, Roland. She eventually returned to Skiatook and recently purchased a home in Texas to be near family. She enjoyed time with family, friends, and her church community. Allie also loved reading and baking. She enjoyed caring for her grandson each summer and Christmas holiday while he was out of school. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Reiswig; her parents; sisters, Charlene and Karen; brother, Donald; and her beloved dog, Watson. Allie is survived by her sons Ryan (Anna) and Rodd (Lisa); grandson, Hayden; sister in law, Carole; and numerous extended family. A celebration of life will take place February 12, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 N. Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232 210-495-8221