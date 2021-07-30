Wylene Hudson inducted into Oklahoma Cheerleading Coaches Association Hall of Fame

The Oklahoma Cheerleading Coaches Association inducts its inaugural Hall of Fame class on July 29, 2021, at 10:00 am, at Southern Hills Marriott in Tulsa. The brunch event is held in conjunction with Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Week.

The selection of this class recognizes and celebrates their visionary thinking, initiative, and leadership in establishing the Association. In 1992, these eleven trail blazers helped create the foundation of the governing body for the sport of cheer in Oklahoma. The formalized framework provided stability, equity and organization for the sport. Today, the growth of the Association is a living tribute to the work of these women and men. The membership now numbers more than 200 coaches from at least 160 schools, impacting student-athletes statewide via the sport of cheerleading.

The members of the 2021-22 Hall of Fame class are: Fran Bewley, Sallisaw; Stephanie Blackwell, Bixby; Vickie Elliott, Tahlequah; Mary Fowler, Broken Arrow; Jerry Higgonbottom, Marlow (posthumously); Wylene Hudson, Skiatook; Lyn Mendoza, Clinton; Kelly Palmer, Silo; Billie Smith, Choctaw; Carol Walker, Altus; Mary Wertman, Perkins.