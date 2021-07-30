 Skip to main content
Wylene Hudson inducted into Oklahoma Cheerleading Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Wylene Hudson inducted into Oklahoma Cheerleading Coaches Association Hall of Fame

  • Updated
Wylene Hudson

Wylene Hudson

 Lindsey Renuard News Editor @skiatookjournal

The Oklahoma Cheerleading Coaches Association inducts its inaugural Hall of Fame class on July 29, 2021, at 10:00 am, at Southern Hills Marriott in Tulsa. The brunch event is held in conjunction with Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Week.

The selection of this class recognizes and celebrates their visionary thinking, initiative, and leadership in establishing the Association. In 1992, these eleven trail blazers helped create the foundation of the governing body for the sport of cheer in Oklahoma. The formalized framework provided stability, equity and organization for the sport. Today, the growth of the Association is a living tribute to the work of these women and men. The membership now numbers more than 200 coaches from at least 160 schools, impacting student-athletes statewide via the sport of cheerleading.

The members of the 2021-22 Hall of Fame class are: Fran Bewley, Sallisaw; Stephanie Blackwell, Bixby; Vickie Elliott, Tahlequah; Mary Fowler, Broken Arrow; Jerry Higgonbottom, Marlow (posthumously); Wylene Hudson, Skiatook; Lyn Mendoza, Clinton; Kelly Palmer, Silo; Billie Smith, Choctaw; Carol Walker, Altus; Mary Wertman, Perkins.

The sport of cheerleading is a fast growing sport in Oklahoma, another reflection of the impact of these inductees. The OCCA hosts a state-wide convention every summer where cheer coaches are given the opportunity to get together, network, and learn from some of the industry’s best. The organization names All-State Cheerleading teams from the East and from the West, and these athletes cheer and perform at the All-State basketball and football games. They also support and expand the sport through scholarship distribution to student-athletes.

The passion and courage of the inaugural Hall of Fame class continue to afford more and more student-athletes opportunities in the sport of cheerleading.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

