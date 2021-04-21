 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winners announced in Best in the Burbs contest
0 comments

Winners announced in Best in the Burbs contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042121-ssl-bestburbs-p1

Who won the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group’s new contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer?

Find out today in the Best in the Burbs special section included in today’s print edition. The special section is running today in the Tulsa World, Wagoner County-American Tribune, Skiatook Journal, Sand Springs Leader and Owasso Reporter. You voted on a ballot with more than 1,000 nominated businesses listed in the categories of automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, healthcare, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and place or business most missed during the pandemic.

We received more than 90,000 votes in this year’s contest.

“The overwhelming response from the public has certainly showed us how important local businesses are to our communities,” said Misti Rinehart, manager of sales for the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group. “Our publications are honored to be a part of those communities and it is a privilege to help them be recognized.”

You can also see the winners online at go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021

The Best in the Burbs is just one way the Tulsa World Media Co. is working to help local business. Businesses can also apply for the local business stimulus program aimed at helping companies succeed in our rapidly evolving economic environment. The program is available to locally owned and operated businesses and will provide matching advertising credits for use in print and digital products, as well as the Tulsa World’s broad suite of digital services such as website design, text marketing and managed email marketing.

To apply, businesses should visit tulsaworld.com/pages/local-business-stimulus.html

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Nature Note: Two lined snakes
News

Nature Note: Two lined snakes

There are two lined snakes in the Skiatook area that look very much alike, the orange-striped ribbon snake and the common garter snake. In fac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News