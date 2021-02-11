Watch Now: Vaccines to open Feb. 22 for teachers, school staff along with next priority group, Oklahoma officials say

"This is great news to hear it is coming for teachers," said district spokesman Chris Payne. "A large contingent of our teachers are very interested in getting the vaccine as soon as possible."

“The opportunity to receive vaccines is providing optimism as we all work together to address COVID-19,” she said, pointing out her district was among those able to get vaccinations for 65-and-older staff.

“For all the clamoring about how we want the kids back in person, no one wants them back in the building more than the teachers,” he said. “I don’t know a single teacher who got into this to sit in front of a computer. We’ve wanted to be back in person for almost a year…but the only way we can do it is if we’re either observing strict social distancing and masking or we’re vaccinating every teacher. In many cases, it’s not physically or financially possible to maintain the social distancing requirements, so we have to get people vaccinated.”