Watch Now: Co-workers, friends, strangers pay tribute to slain Sand Springs woman, children at vigil

SAND SPRINGS — About 75 friends, co-workers and complete strangers turned out Wednesday evening to pay tribute to a woman and her two daughters who were killed in their home over the weekend.
Terrie Cooper said she had never met Staci Smith, but she felt compelled to show up at the vigil outside the Rib Crib restaurant where Smith had worked to honor the young woman and her family.
Smith, 41, was found dead Saturday afternoon at the residence she shared with Phillip Ross, 31, and their two young daughters, River 4, and Piper, 2, in the Sunburst Estates Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Police say Ross fatally stabbed Smith and the girls before killing himself either late Friday or early Saturday.
Cooper, who worked at the Rib Crib herself about a dozen years ago when the restaurant first opened, said she showed up at the vigil “to show my support for the family and pay my respects.”
“I felt so bad,” she said, still in her scrubs from a day of work as a private caregiver in Tulsa. “She was so young and beautiful, and the babies were so beautiful.
“They hadn’t even had a chance at life yet,” she added, her voice cracking.
Rusty Gunn, pastor at Church That Matters, where Rib Crib Manager Cody Worrell is a member, said he knew Smith mostly in relation to the restaurant.
He said the killings “are devastating to our community.”
“We just want to be here to offer support and to pray for healing and hope,” Gunn said before the vigil began.
He said members of his congregation had gone to Sunburst Estates to offer to pray with residents who were affected by the tragedy, many of whom have children who had played with River and Piper.
Then Smith’s co-workers took the microphone one by one to tell stories of their friend and shift manager’s kindness and compassion.
One said Smith was often the only co-worker who would laugh at her jokes.
Another remembered a time when Smith, pregnant with Piper, was nonetheless supportive of her as she suffered with her own morning sickness.
While music played, those gathered released balloons into the sky. The colored orbs were quickly carried aloft by a blustery wind, perhaps gone too soon for many in attendance, just as they said was the case with Smith and her daughters.
Gunn encouraged the crowd not to spend too much time asking why and what if, however.
“Don’t dwell there too long,” he said, adding instead that they should reach for more helpful questions, such as “What does this mean for me?” and “How do I move forward?”