Watch Now: Census data indicates two-thirds of Oklahoma counties lost population during the last decade (copy)

McFerron noted that nearly 53% of the vote in the 1994 gubernatorial election came from outside the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas, while in 2018 it was only 48%.

Those 5 percentage points shifted entirely to Oklahoma City as Tulsa remained stable at around 20.5%.

In the current redistricting process, one House and one Senate district from the Tulsa area are being transferred to greater Oklahoma City, and several House districts that formerly stretched from Oklahoma City suburbs far into the country will lose their rural constituencies.

Broadly speaking, Thursday’s figures verified preliminary observations about the accelerating shift of population to Oklahoma’s two largest metropolitan areas and particularly Oklahoma City.

Tulsa and Oklahoma counties both grew at about 11% over the decade, but the Oklahoma City MSA, or metropolitan statistical area, added almost 170,000 residents, to more than 1.4 million — an increase of 13.3%

The Tulsa MSA grew by a little over 60,000, or 6.7%, to about 1 million. Three of Tulsa MSA’s counties — Okmulgee, Pawnee and Osage — lost population during the decade.