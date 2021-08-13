Watch Now: Census data indicates two-thirds of Oklahoma counties lost population during the last decade (copy)

Two-thirds of Oklahoma’s 77 counties lost population over the past decade while the state’s largest metropolitan statistical area was one of 14 nationwide to add at least 100,000 residents, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Thursday.
Those findings followed national trends that found just over half the counties in the United States lost population from 2010 to 2020 while the largest metropolitan areas — and particularly suburbs — grew.
“This is just a continuation of trends we’ve seen over the past several decades,” said Pat McFerron, a pollster whose job involves keeping a close eye on demographic trends.
Overall, Oklahoma’s population grew by 208,000 from 2010, to just under 4 million.
The most immediate use of the data released Thursday is for redistricting legislatures, congressional districts and other entities down to voting precincts.
Oklahoma’s Legislature has tentatively approved new legislative districts for 2022, but will have to meet in special session — probably next month — to draw congressional district boundaries and finalize legislative districts.
It was not immediately clear whether Thursday’s data will significantly alter the boundaries already drawn.
The political, social and economic implications, though are fairly evident. Founded largely by populist agrarians, Oklahoma is increasingly urban and increasingly likely to see political power centered in the Oklahoma City metro.
McFerron noted that nearly 53% of the vote in the 1994 gubernatorial election came from outside the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas, while in 2018 it was only 48%.
Those 5 percentage points shifted entirely to Oklahoma City as Tulsa remained stable at around 20.5%.
In the current redistricting process, one House and one Senate district from the Tulsa area are being transferred to greater Oklahoma City, and several House districts that formerly stretched from Oklahoma City suburbs far into the country will lose their rural constituencies.
Broadly speaking, Thursday’s figures verified preliminary observations about the accelerating shift of population to Oklahoma’s two largest metropolitan areas and particularly Oklahoma City.
Tulsa and Oklahoma counties both grew at about 11% over the decade, but the Oklahoma City MSA, or metropolitan statistical area, added almost 170,000 residents, to more than 1.4 million — an increase of 13.3%
The Tulsa MSA grew by a little over 60,000, or 6.7%, to about 1 million. Three of Tulsa MSA’s counties — Okmulgee, Pawnee and Osage — lost population during the decade.
In fact, with a loss of 3,363 residents, Okmulgee County lost more people than any county in the state except neighboring Muskogee County, which is down 4,641.
Those two led the downward trend throughout southeastern Oklahoma, with only Bryan (Durant) and Pontotoc (Ada) Counties reporting population increases.
Western Oklahoma, which has been losing population practically since statehood, fared marginally better. Nine rural counties outside the Oklahoma City metro reported modest increases.
Oklahoma County, with 796,292, remains the largest county, just as it has in every census since statehood.
Cimarron County, with 2,296, remains the smallest.
But there is a big difference that illustrates Oklahoma’s continuing shift.
In 1907, Cimarron County had a population of 5,927 — more than twice the 2020 total.
In 1907, Oklahoma County had 55,849 residents — and has grown by a factor of 14 since.