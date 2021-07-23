Walmart Hosts Free Wellness Day in Oklahoma to Empower Customers to Prioritize Health

Walmart is inviting customers to take control of their health at Walmart Wellness Day, a free event on Saturday, July 24, where they can get health screenings, immunizations and wellness resources in one easy location at pharmacies statewide. The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year, especially as many families prepare for in-person work and school this fall.

“At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”