Walmart Community Academy Launches in Oklahoma
Walmart Academy

Through the Walmart Community Academy, anyone can access free classes on personal and career investment. 

 Courtesy, Walmart

Oklahoma residents interested in developing personal finance, technology, leadership skills and more now have a free resource through the Walmart Community Academy.

Walmart first opened an Academy for associates in 2016 to help open doors to higher pay, training, education and advancement. Now, the original program has been adapted for the broader public in the form of the Community Academy. Its free educational courses are the first of their kind to be offered by a large retail company.

“With so many communities struggling economically and education sometimes out of reach, we recognized a need that we’re uniquely suited to fill,” said Andy Trainor, vice president of learning for Walmart. “Our goal is to help people invest in themselves, increase upward mobility and create fundamentally stronger communities as a result.”

Walmart leveraged its own subject matter experts and worked with industry leaders to ensure best-in-class curriculum. Courses are grouped into themes including Community, Personal Finance, Home, Career Progression and Technology, and offerings will be expanded throughout the year. All Community courses are taught by Walmart Academy facilitators who have guided store associates through more than two million training sessions.

Registration for the free virtual courses is now open to the general public. As COVID restrictions lift, Walmart will offer in-person sessions via 200 nationwide Training Academies, including at five Oklahoma Walmart Supercenter locations in Broken Arrow, Del City, Edmond, Guthrie and Lawton.

