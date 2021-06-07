Walker, Winford graduation from SWOSU

Approximately 711 students from Southwestern Oklahoma State University at Weatherford and Sayre completed requirements for associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees after the 2021 spring semester.
Skiatook High School
John Boone Walker
Parks and Recreation Management, Bachelor of Science
Sperry High School
Erin Mikayla Winford
Nursing, Bachelor of Science
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
