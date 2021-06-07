 Skip to main content
Walker, Winford graduation from SWOSU
 Courtesy of SWOSU

Approximately 711 students from Southwestern Oklahoma State University at Weatherford and Sayre completed requirements for associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees after the 2021 spring semester.

Skiatook High School

John Boone Walker

Parks and Recreation Management, Bachelor of Science

Sperry High School

Erin Mikayla Winford

Nursing, Bachelor of Science

