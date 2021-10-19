Waitr Expands Footprint in Oklahoma – Launches in Skiatook
Waitr’s widespread appeal in Oklahoma has triggered the restaurant on-demand food app to expand its service to Skiatook. Delivery service has launched in the city, increasing Waitr’s footprint in the state. Waitr is looking to hire additional contract drivers for Skiatook.
The new food delivery service in Skiatook offers a convenient choice for those who don’t want to – or can’t – leave their home or office for their favorite restaurant meal. The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders for enhance safety for drivers and customers.
The Waitr app is simple to use. After creating an account, you choose a restaurant, browse the fully customizable menu, select your items, and tap to submit the order with a credit card. The app can also be used for carryout orders. In addition, ordering is also available via the Web at waitrapp.com.
Those interested in driving for the company in Skiatook can apply at waitrapp.com.
Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of June 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 900 cities.