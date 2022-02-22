Voter registration deadline is March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 5, 2022, Anderson C05257 Board of Education General, Barnsdall I02957 Board of Education General, Bartlesville I03074 Board of Education General, City of Sand Springs Municipal General, Ponca City I07136 Board of Education General, Sand Springs I00272 Board of Education General, Woodland I09057 Board of Education General & Osage Hills C00357 Board of Education Special Elections, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today.

Chouteau said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 11, 2022.

Chouteau explained that applications postmarked after that time will still be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after April 5, 2022.