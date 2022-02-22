Voter registration deadline is March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the April 5, 2022, Anderson C05257 Board of Education General, Barnsdall I02957 Board of Education General, Bartlesville I03074 Board of Education General, City of Sand Springs Municipal General, Ponca City I07136 Board of Education General, Sand Springs I00272 Board of Education General, Woodland I09057 Board of Education General & Osage Hills C00357 Board of Education Special Elections, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today.
Chouteau said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 11, 2022.
Chouteau explained that applications postmarked after that time will still be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after April 5, 2022.
The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Chouteau said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office at (918) 287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska, and at most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in the county. Chouteau said that applications also are available at our website www.osage.okcounties.org or the state website www.elections.ok.gov, and voters can check their registration status at www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.
DEADLINE TO REQUEST ABSENTEE BALLOT FOR THE APRIL 5, 2022, ELECTION APPROACHES
Voters in Osage County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the April 5, 2022, Anderson C05257 Board of Education General, Barnsdall I02957 Board of Education General, Bartlesville I03074 Board of Education General, City of Sand Springs Municipal General, Ponca City I07136 Board of Education General, Sand Springs I00272 Board of Education General, Woodland I09057 Board of Education General & Osage Hills C00357 Board of Education Special Elections should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today.
Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, OK.
Chouteau reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returned by mail to the County Election Board. “With some exceptions, all absentee ballots must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted,” Chouteau said.
Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone. Those voters must have their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.
Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact Voting Service Officers in their units for absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any United States military installation or United States Embassy or Consulate. Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new Voter Registration Application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at FVAP.gov.
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The Osage County Election Board is located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, OK, and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at (918) 287-3036 or OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.