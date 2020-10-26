 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voter Guide 2020

Voter Guide 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Polling Locations

okvoterportal.okelections.us is the easiest for those with internet access.

Precinct information can also be obtained from your county election board and from your current voter registration card.

If your polling location has changed since the last election, you should have received a notification letter and updated voter registration card by mail — provided you are registered at your current address.

Church of Christ Annex

1900 W Rogers Blvd

Skiatook

If you previously voted at Lakeview Baptist Church you will now vote at:

First Baptist Church

825 W Rogers Blvd

Skiatook

Rock Fire Dept Station #1

7716 Zink Rd

Skiatook

Country Corner Fire Station

6983 W 113th St N

Sperry

Proof of identity required

Voter registration card from county election board

State-issued driver’s license, photo ID or Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority patient card (unexpired)

Federal- or tribe-issued photo IDs including passports or military ID

Absentee Ballots

Your absentee ballot has to be at the county election board by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. It has been recommended to return ballots by Oct. 28 to ensure they’ll be processed and received on time.

State Question 814

State Question 814 seeks to reduce the amount of money the state gets from a 1998 multistate legal settlement with tobacco companies to cover Medicaid expenses and allow the state to draw down additional federal dollars to pay for Medicaid expansion.

Click here to read more.

State Question 805

State Question 805 seeks to end the use of sentence enhancements for repeat nonviolent offenders.

Click here to read more.

Judges on the Ballot

Voters wanting to know more about the eight judges on the statewide judicial retention ballot can find background information for all the judges on one website, www.courtfacts.org. Created by the Oklahoma Bar Association, the website offers biographies and photos of the judges, plus an explanation of how the merit retention system works.

Osage County Commissioner District 2

In Osage County Republican Steve Talbert and Democrat Joe Williams are running for Osage County Commissioner District 2.

Sample ballots are now available on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Online Voter Tool at http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or at www.osage.okcounties.org for voters who want to get a preview of what will be at stake in the November 3, 2020, General Election. Sample ballots are also available at the Osage County Election Board office. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board, said that sample ballots can be viewed at the Election Board office, located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma, during regular office hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sample ballots also will be posted outside the precinct polling place on Tuesday so that voters can review them before casting their votes.

For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News