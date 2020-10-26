Voter Guide 2020

Polling Locations
okvoterportal.okelections.us is the easiest for those with internet access.
Precinct information can also be obtained from your county election board and from your current voter registration card.
If your polling location has changed since the last election, you should have received a notification letter and updated voter registration card by mail — provided you are registered at your current address.
Church of Christ Annex
1900 W Rogers Blvd
Skiatook
If you previously voted at Lakeview Baptist Church you will now vote at:
First Baptist Church
825 W Rogers Blvd
Skiatook
Rock Fire Dept Station #1
7716 Zink Rd
Skiatook
Country Corner Fire Station
6983 W 113th St N
Sperry
Proof of identity required
Voter registration card from county election board
State-issued driver’s license, photo ID or Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority patient card (unexpired)
Federal- or tribe-issued photo IDs including passports or military ID
Absentee Ballots
Your absentee ballot has to be at the county election board by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. It has been recommended to return ballots by Oct. 28 to ensure they’ll be processed and received on time.
State Question 814
State Question 814 seeks to reduce the amount of money the state gets from a 1998 multistate legal settlement with tobacco companies to cover Medicaid expenses and allow the state to draw down additional federal dollars to pay for Medicaid expansion.
State Question 805
State Question 805 seeks to end the use of sentence enhancements for repeat nonviolent offenders.
Judges on the Ballot
Voters wanting to know more about the eight judges on the statewide judicial retention ballot can find background information for all the judges on one website, www.courtfacts.org. Created by the Oklahoma Bar Association, the website offers biographies and photos of the judges, plus an explanation of how the merit retention system works.
Osage County Commissioner District 2
In Osage County Republican Steve Talbert and Democrat Joe Williams are running for Osage County Commissioner District 2.
Sample ballots are now available on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Online Voter Tool at http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or at www.osage.okcounties.org for voters who want to get a preview of what will be at stake in the November 3, 2020, General Election. Sample ballots are also available at the Osage County Election Board office. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board, said that sample ballots can be viewed at the Election Board office, located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma, during regular office hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sample ballots also will be posted outside the precinct polling place on Tuesday so that voters can review them before casting their votes.
For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org
