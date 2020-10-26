Voter Guide 2020

Judges on the Ballot

Voters wanting to know more about the eight judges on the statewide judicial retention ballot can find background information for all the judges on one website, www.courtfacts.org. Created by the Oklahoma Bar Association, the website offers biographies and photos of the judges, plus an explanation of how the merit retention system works.

Osage County Commissioner District 2

In Osage County Republican Steve Talbert and Democrat Joe Williams are running for Osage County Commissioner District 2.

Sample ballots are now available on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Online Voter Tool at http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or at www.osage.okcounties.org for voters who want to get a preview of what will be at stake in the November 3, 2020, General Election. Sample ballots are also available at the Osage County Election Board office. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board, said that sample ballots can be viewed at the Election Board office, located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma, during regular office hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.