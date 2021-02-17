Vote starting Feb. 22 for your favorite businesses in the Best in the Burbs contest

Voting is about to open in the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group’s new contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer.

You can start voting Feb. 22 in the following groups that have more than 1,000 nominated businesses listed: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, healthcare, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and place or business most missed during covid.

The winners will be announced in a special section that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications, the Wagoner County American-Tribune, Sand Springs Leader, Owasso Reporter and Skiatook Journal.

Vote starting Feb. 22 at: go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.